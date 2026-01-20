Browne Jacobson has strengthened its real estate team with the recent appointment of Matthew Kemp as Partner, which marks a notable milestone of ten partner appointments this financial year as the firm pursues its strategic goals. Matthew arrives from Shoosmiths, bringing with him a wealth of expertise in real estate investment transactions. He has a proven track record of advising investment advisors, fund managers, asset management companies, family offices, and corporate occupiers on all aspects of real estate assets from acquisition to disposal.

His experience extends to managing UK-wide projects, and he has played a vital role as the real estate lead on various cross-disciplinary and cross-jurisdictional matters, pushing through complexities to provide effective solutions for his clients. His reputation in the legal sphere is underscored by recognition in both Chambers and Partners and Legal 500 directories.

The firm has outlined its ambition for continued growth, with further partner appointments anticipated in the coming weeks to meet the rising client demand. Matthew expressed enthusiasm about his move, stating "Browne Jacobson operates at the forefront of society's biggest issues, and that's what attracted me here". He appreciates the firm's capacity to connect professionals across sectors, highlighting its commitment to delivering on intricate projects and real estate transactions.

Sarah Parkinson, Partner and Head of Real Estate at Browne Jacobson, remarked on Matthew's addition, saying "Having known Matt in the real estate sector for many years now, I am delighted that he will be joining our team". She believes his investment expertise will significantly augment the team's capabilities while aligning with their vision of advising clients on the critical deals that shape the market.

Michael Sadler, Partner and Sector Lead in Real Estate and Construction, reiterated the firm's strategy, remarking "We're recruiting exceptional talent who share our ambition to be at the centre of the deals shaping the UK's future". The firm continues to uphold its growth strategy based on dual objectives: tackling significant societal issues and connecting clients with varied expertise to resolve complex, high-value matters.

Browne Jacobson's robust real estate team, comprising 120 professionals across seven offices in the UK and Ireland, offers advisory services on aspects such as planning, financing, construction, and estate management for a diverse array of clients, including commercial developers, investors, housing groups, and public authorities. In recent months, the firm has welcomed ten partners across its UK and Ireland network, including specialists across various sectors, showcasing its commitment to leading in the real estate domain.