Browne Jacobson appoints new procurement partner to government and infrastructure team

Browne Jacobson has strengthened its government and infrastructure team with the appointment of Bradley Martin, a specialist in public procurement law. Bradley Martin joins the UK and Ireland law firm from Addleshaw Goddard, where he served as Legal Director. Recognised as a 'rising star' by the Legal 500 directory, Bradley Martin will enhance Browne Jacobson’s growing Manchester team, working with clients across the UK.

Bradley Martin expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “It’s hugely exciting to join Browne Jacobson at a time when the firm’s profile is growing both nationally and in the North West. With expertise that straddles both the public and private sectors, we are very well placed to advise clients on government tenders and to guide them through changes brought by the Procurement Act when it is implemented in October this year.”

Bradley Martin’s experience in public procurement, bolstered by secondments in both public and private sectors, encompasses a comprehensive range of procurement documents and strategies. His notable projects include overseeing some of the largest procurements under the Utilities Contracts Regulations 2016 in the energy and rail sectors, with combined values exceeding £14bn.

Key projects Bradley Martin has worked on include procuring a multi-supplier enterprise for UK energy infrastructure upgrades, supporting a private utility in its £200m IT services procurement, and advising a Greater Manchester local authority on a £350m joint venture for commercial, housing, and leisure developments.

Peter Ware, Head of Government, commented, “With public-private partnerships set to be a major theme of the new Government and new legislation soon coming into force, our excellence in this area is something we are really proud about. We are thrilled to have further strengthened our team with the addition of Bradley, who brings fantastic experience of working on large-scale procurements across a range of sectors.”