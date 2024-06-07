Browne Jacobson appoints Jan Cumming as legal director to government practice

Browne Jacobson has bolstered its Government practice with the appointment of Jan Cumming as Legal Director. Jan, a seasoned public sector commercial lawyer, specialises in public sector procurement, commercialisation, and governance. Based in the firm's Birmingham office, she will enhance the firm's national work in these areas and its presence in the West Midlands.

Jan joins Browne Jacobson from Warwickshire County Council, where she was the Team Lead for Commercial and Contracts, handling a complex caseload of high-value commercial contracts and procurements, including defending procurement challenges. Her previous roles also include advising the New Zealand and Australian governments on administrative decision-making and governance at the New Zealand Crown Law Office and Clayton Utz law firm, respectively.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Jan stated, “Having witnessed how Browne Jacobson works with its local government clients from the other side of the fence, I know the high regard in which this firm is held for its support, not just from a legal perspective but also as a supportive ally. I am very excited to be joining at a time when providing this support has never been more important as local authorities seek to identify new ways of making efficiencies while ensuring they are meeting their statutory duties during challenging economic times.”

Jan's extensive experience includes drafting high-value commercial contracts and frameworks, resolving multi-million-pound procurement challenges, advising on urgent interim procurement solutions, and providing counsel on local government pension scheme admissions and exits. Additionally, she has advised on governance processes, including governance of local authority trading companies, joint ventures, shared service options and delegations of functions, and trading powers.

Browne Jacobson’s Government practice provides comprehensive legal services to local authorities, central government departments, devolved national governments, social housing providers, emergency services providers, and arm's length bodies. Peter Ware, Head of Government at Browne Jacobson, commented, “Jan brings a wealth of valuable experience from her roles advising both local and national governments. We are delighted to welcome Jan to the team at Browne Jacobson and are excited about how she can support us to further expand our commercial, procurement and projects work for a growing list of clients.”

Jan's appointment marks a significant step in Browne Jacobson's commitment to delivering exceptional legal services and supporting local authorities in navigating the complexities of procurement and governance during challenging economic times.