Browne Jacobson appoints higher education lead

Browne Jacobson has appointed Kate Gallagher as its new Head of Higher Education, recruiting her from the University of Nottingham, where she was General Counsel and Director of Legal Services. With over 25 years of experience in both private practice and in-house legal roles, she is one of the higher education sector’s most experienced lawyers.

Kate played a key role in the Association of University Legal Practitioners for 15 years and was also part of the Employment Lawyers Association’s in-house committee. Her recruitment forms part of the firm’s succession plan for its higher education practice, currently led by Bettina Rigg, who will continue to work alongside Kate and Nick MacKenzie, Head of Education, to ensure a smooth transition.

Kate said she had been impressed by Browne Jacobson’s development in the education sector and that it felt like the right time to join. She added that while universities face complex financial and structural challenges, they also have exciting opportunities to drive economic growth through commercialising research. She looks forward to working with the firm’s employment specialists to expand their work in the sector.

Bettina welcomed Kate’s appointment, highlighting her strong experience and the value she will bring to the team. She added that she looks forward to working with Kate and Nick to support the transition and enhance their higher education offering.

Kate’s appointment follows the hiring of Professor Janice Kay CBE as a special adviser to Browne Jacobson’s higher education team in September. Prof Kay, who spent two decades in senior roles at the University of Exeter, supports the firm’s engagement with the sector.

Nick said the firm was thrilled to have Kate leading the next stage of its higher education growth journey and that her appointment builds on last year’s strategic recruitments to the education practice. He added that Bettina had been instrumental in establishing a market-leading practice since joining in 2020 and would remain actively involved in delivering the firm’s strategy. He emphasised that the combination of Kate, Bettina and Prof Kay offers a strong proposition for universities as they navigate transformation and explore cost-efficient models.