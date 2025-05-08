Browne Jacobson, a prominent law firm in the UK and Ireland, has proudly appointed what is believed to be the first in-house pupil barrister within private practice in Wales. David Drew, who is based in Cardiff, has commenced a two-year pupillage programme, a unique opportunity that allows him to shadow and learn from seasoned barristers on his path to qualifying for the Bar. This innovative step holds significant implications for social mobility within the legal field as it offers greater financial security compared to the traditional self-employed route to becoming a barrister. In this context, Browne Jacobson is actively committed to widening the pathways into the legal profession, particularly for individuals from underrepresented backgrounds.

“Our aim is to impact social mobility,” a Browne Jacobson spokesperson stated. The firm is implementing a series of initiatives to support this objective, including partnering with the Welsh Government’s legal team to run the FAIRE work experience programme aimed at individuals from lower socio-economic backgrounds. Additionally, they are advocating for the introduction of funding for solicitor apprenticeships in Wales, similar to what is available in England. Cardiff office leads, Tim Edds and Laura Hughes, are at the forefront of speaking engagements promoting the importance of social mobility in law.

Browne Jacobson's commitment extends to engaging with 37,500 individuals from 2,100 schools and 90 universities across the UK during their annual FAIRE events. These engagements focus on providing essential knowledge about the legal profession, offering success tips, and facilitating networking opportunities with practising lawyers. Furthermore, the firm is dedicated to reporting on the social mobility pay gap alongside issues of gender, disability, and ethnicity across its seven UK and Ireland offices.

Recognition for Browne Jacobson’s efforts is evident, as they have achieved a prestigious ranking joint-top alongside PwC in the Social Mobility Foundation's Social Mobility Employer Index for 2024. As David Drew embarks on his journey towards becoming a barrister, he brings a unique perspective, having previously built a ten-year career in IT, and he is open to discussing his transition and experiences further.