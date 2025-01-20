Browne Jacobson appointed to Serco’s legal panel

Browne Jacobson has been appointed to Serco Group plc's legal panel, offering a comprehensive range of legal services across the UK and Europe. The national law firm was selected for its proven expertise in both private and public sectors, as well as its alignment with Serco’s “O Shaped” principles, which emphasise holistic and collaborative client relationships.

The services covered by Browne Jacobson’s appointment include corporate work, data protection, litigation, property, procurement, employment, HR, contract management, health and safety regulation, and tax.

Serco, a global provider of government services, operates in a variety of sectors including justice, migration, defence, healthcare, and more. Browne Jacobson’s appointment marks a significant step for the firm, highlighting its ability to support leading industry clients across both public and private sectors.

Craig Elder, Partner leading the relationship, said: “Serco is exactly the type of client we want to work with. This is an exciting opportunity for us to support Serco in tackling some of society’s biggest issues.”

Browne Jacobson’s commitment to the O Shaped approach, focusing on building strong relationships and understanding the wider business context, played a key role in the appointment. The firm’s unique position, advising both government and corporate clients, further solidifies its reputation as a trusted advisor in complex, multi-jurisdictional matters.

The legal panel, which runs for an initial three-year term, also includes CMS, DWF, and Radiant Law.