Browne Jacobson appointed as legal adviser to major housing and care provider Sanctuary

Browne Jacobson has been appointed as a legal adviser by Sanctuary, one of Britain’s largest housing and care providers. The UK and Ireland law firm will advise on both contentious and non-contentious matters related to property, planning, and construction during the four-year framework, which began in April.

Sanctuary owns and manages approximately 125,000 units, housing over a quarter of a million people. The organisation builds new homes across the country for affordable rent, shared ownership, and sale, and provides student and key worker accommodation. Additionally, Sanctuary delivers care to about 4,600 residents in 111 care homes and operates nearly 650 supported living services in England.

Gabor Taller, Head of Social Housing at Browne Jacobson, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: “Providing high-quality social housing is one of the biggest issues facing society right now, so we are delighted to be appointed by Sanctuary to support its mission to build affordable homes and sustainable communities where people choose to live.”

Victoria Thourgood, a partner specialising in health and social care real estate, highlighted the importance of the work: “Delivering affordable housing for NHS key workers is integral to alleviating NHS workforce challenges. A choice of accommodation options for elderly people is a national priority, easing pressure on the NHS and social care services, and the need for high-quality supported living accommodation has never been greater. It’s therefore hugely exciting to be working with Sanctuary, which is at the forefront of providing solutions to these challenges.”

Jo Hodgett, Sanctuary’s Head of Legal Services, added: “We’re driven by our mission and social purpose to provide affordable homes and sustainable communities where people choose to live. To best deliver on that mission, it’s essential our values are reflected not just across our own organisation, but also in the partners we work with.”

Browne Jacobson is one of three legal advisers on the framework for property and construction work, alongside Bevan Brittan and Gowling.