Browne Jacobson announces new people director

Shelley succeeds Declan Vaughan, who will be retiring from the firm in July 2024 after serving as People Director for six years.

Shelley Sutton brings a wealth of experience to her new role, having joined Browne Jacobson in 2019 as a HR Business Partner and subsequently being promoted to Head of Business Partnering in January 2021. In her capacity as People Director, Shelley will lead the firm's people and culture strategies, collaborating with the HR, L&D, and knowledge teams to enhance Browne Jacobson's organisational capability and capacity.

Under Declan Vaughan's leadership, Browne Jacobson initiated several groundbreaking initiatives aimed at fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion within the firm. These initiatives include overhauling recruitment processes to remove academic barriers, anonymising applications, and prioritising outreach efforts in social mobility 'cold spots'. Notable programs such as FAIRE (Fairer Access into Real Experience) and REACH (Race, Equality and Cultural Heritage) have been instrumental in providing opportunities to candidates from underrepresented backgrounds and kick-starting the careers of aspiring black lawyers.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the new role, Shelley Sutton remarked, "I'm delighted to be appointed as the firm's People Director. The work overseen by Declan has created fantastic development opportunities for our people and has made legal careers accessible to individuals who previously felt excluded. I am committed to advancing our people strategy further, supporting the firm's performance and growth ambitions for the benefit of all."

Richard Medd, Managing Partner at Browne Jacobson, extended his appreciation to Declan Vaughan for his transformative leadership and welcomed Shelley Sutton's appointment. Medd emphasised the firm's dedication to fostering inclusivity and equity, stating, "Under Shelley's leadership, I have no doubt that each member of the firm will continue to play their part in creating an inclusive and equitable workplace in which everyone can thrive."

Shelley Sutton's appointment as People Director underscores Browne Jacobson's commitment to driving positive change and creating an environment where all individuals can succeed and thrive.