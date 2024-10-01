Browne Jacobson announces equalised family policies

UK and Ireland law firm Browne Jacobson has announced comprehensive enhancements to its family leave policies, marking a significant step toward gender equality and better support for employees balancing work and family life. The firm’s updated paternity, co-parent, and co-adopter leave policies now offer up to 26 weeks of leave, including 13 weeks of full pay and an additional 13 weeks at half pay. This applies to colleagues whose children are born or adopted from September 1, 2024, and applies across all of Browne Jacobson's offices.

The changes represent a major increase from the previous two-week allowance for paternity and co-parent leave, providing more equitable benefits to all parents. Additionally, the firm has introduced measures to ease transitions back to work, including reducing targets for those returning from leave.

Anja Beriro, Procurement Partner and champion of Browne Jacobson’s Gender Equity and Working Families Networks, expressed her excitement: “This policy sends a clear message that our firm values shared parental responsibilities and the part they play in gender equity. It will have a lasting, positive impact on colleagues and their families.”

Caroline Green, Senior Partner, emphasised the importance of this policy as part of the firm’s values, saying, “We’re committed to fostering an environment where all employees can thrive personally and professionally, acknowledging the vital roles they play as both parents and professionals.”

Shelley Sutton, People Director at Browne Jacobson, highlighted the broader impact of these policies: “These expanded policies support gender equality, work-life balance, and social mobility. By offering well-compensated leave, we’re ensuring the physical and mental well-being of all our employees during crucial stages of family life.”

A Broader Suite of Family Support Initiatives

The new policy is part of a larger commitment by Browne Jacobson to foster an inclusive and supportive work environment. The firm’s suite of family support initiatives includes:

Life leave : Paid time off to handle life events like bereavement, home emergencies, or care breakdowns.

: Paid time off to handle life events like bereavement, home emergencies, or care breakdowns. Fertility treatment leave : Paid leave for individuals undergoing fertility treatment or whose partner/surrogate is in treatment.

: Paid leave for individuals undergoing fertility treatment or whose partner/surrogate is in treatment. Pregnancy loss leave : Paid leave for those affected by early pregnancy loss before 24 weeks, including partners and surrogates.

: Paid leave for those affected by early pregnancy loss before 24 weeks, including partners and surrogates. Parental leave : Up to 18 weeks of unpaid leave per year, per child, until they reach 18 years of age.

: Up to 18 weeks of unpaid leave per year, per child, until they reach 18 years of age. Carer’s leave : Up to one week of unpaid leave each year to care for a dependent.

: Up to one week of unpaid leave each year to care for a dependent. Flexible working : The option to request formal or informal changes to work arrangements, with no restrictions on the number of requests.

: The option to request formal or informal changes to work arrangements, with no restrictions on the number of requests. Sabbatical: The opportunity to take up to six months of unpaid sabbatical leave.

These policies further solidify Browne Jacobson’s position as a leader in the legal sector for family-friendly benefits, highlighting the firm’s ongoing dedication to the well-being and professional growth of its employees.