Browne Jacobson announces 2025 partner promotions

The UK and Ireland law firm Browne Jacobson will implement a new promotions round, highlighting its commitment to developing talent within the organisation. This year, the firm has announced the elevation of nine individuals to partner status and six to legal director, illustrating a significant investment in the future of its workforce. Moreover, 37 lawyers are being promoted to principal associate positions, marking the first complete cohort to receive such roles since their introduction last year, alongside 21 moving up to senior associate.

Richard Medd, Managing Partner at Browne Jacobson, expressed his pride in the announced promotions, stating, “We are proud to announce the promotion of a number of outstanding individuals, each of whom has made a significant contribution to the success of the firm. These promotions are not only a reflection of their exceptional talent and dedication, but also a testament to the strength of our culture and our long-standing commitment to investing in our people.”

The promotions span the firm’s locations, including Birmingham, Manchester, Nottingham, Exeter, and London, and continue to build upon the 15 partner and legal director promotions made in the previous year. Medd further noted, “At Browne Jacobson, we take great care to grow in a way that reflects our values. We believe in enabling ambition, fostering inclusive leadership, and providing a platform for our people to thrive at every stage of their careers.”

The full list of new partners includes Chereta Edmeade, Lydia Michaelson-Yeates, and Hannah Parry from Birmingham, James Busby, Beth Dowson, and Ayesha Khalique from Nottingham, Rebecca Hainsworth from Manchester, Victoria Hatton from Exeter, and Tom Wallace from London, showcasing a diverse range of expertise within the legal field. This latest announcement serves not only to acknowledge individual achievements but also underlines Browne Jacobson's commitment to fostering a supportive and progressive working environment for its staff.