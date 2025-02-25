Browne Jacobson advises on major sale

UK and Ireland law firm Browne Jacobson has advised the shareholders of Landmark Holdings on the sale of the Landmark Group (Landmark), which specialises in the development and management of insurance intermediaries, to Bishop Street Underwriters (Bishop Street), a RedBird Capital Partners portfolio company.

Landmark operates in the UK, France, Canada, Bermuda and Australia and specialises in providing tailored (re)insurance solutions for brokers and clients globally. Its current offerings span multiple lines, including professional indemnity, property, directors and officers, general liability, and marine insurance. Bishop Street seeks to partner with leading managing general agents to expand its global (re)insurance solutions offering. The acquisition of Landmark will expand Bishop Street’s global reach.

This complex, cross-border transaction involved multiple regulatory and structuring considerations, including securing Financial Conduct Authority approval, advising on Warranty & Indemnity insurance, and managing legal complexities across Europe, Australasia, and North America.

The Browne Jacobson team was led by corporate partners Christian Farrow and Mike Jackson, and included senior associates Matthew Dorman and Chiara Howfield, associates Ffion Stuckey and Morgan Summerfield, and corporate tax consultant Samuel Moore. Christian Farrow, Partner at Browne Jacobson, said this transaction underscores our deep expertise in the insurance sector, where our team’s technical knowledge and strategic approach enabled us to navigate complex regulatory and multi-jurisdictional considerations efficiently. Once again, our ability to anticipate and address sector-specific challenges was key in delivering a commercially successful outcome for our clients.

Sitki Gelman, Co-Founder of Landmark, said this partnership with Bishop Street will provide exciting strategic capabilities to expand our dynamic and service driven team of underwriters, leading to even more innovative and flexible risk solutions for brokers and clients. We’d also like to thank Christian, Mike and the Browne Jacobson team for their support on this transaction – they have a comprehensive understanding of the Insurance sector and, coupled with their broad technical expertise, have made this deal a success.

Browne Jacobson provides advice to a wide range of international insurance entities. The firm is the sole English member of the Harmonie Group, a network of independent specialist insurance law firms throughout Europe, Scandinavia, the US, Canada, Australia and worldwide.