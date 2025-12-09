This inward investment deal highlights the growing demand for low-energy cooling and heating solutions in the region. Wellingborough-based MC Refrigeration, established in 2004, has made a name in the installation and maintenance of refrigeration and cooling systems across the UK. Now becoming part of the £400m revenue Nordic Climate Group, it aims to expand within the thriving market of commercial refrigeration.

Ryan Brown and Alex O'Donoughue, from Browne Jacobson's corporate team, represented the selling shareholders in the deal, alongside Craig Thomas and Maz Dannourah, who provided additional support in tax and employment law. Ryan noted “It was a pleasure to support MC Refrigeration on a deal that supports its ambitious growth plans by joining an international leader in a burgeoning sub-sector of the UK and Ireland’s manufacturing industry.”

Following the acquisition, Laura Dobson, daughter of founders Murray and Elizabeth Carvell, will continue leading MC Refrigeration, indicating a smooth transition under the new ownership. She expressed enthusiasm about the merger, stating “Being part of Nordic Climate Group was an obvious choice for us. It will give us immediate access to a wider network of like-minded and customer focused refrigeration businesses across the UK and Ireland, while retaining our brand and culture that is at the heart of our success. As a team, we’re really looking forward to the opportunity to grow and develop our business with Nordic Climate Group.”

The acquisition of MC Refrigeration is part of NCG’s broader strategy, which includes the simultaneous takeover of Irish operator Anglo Irish Refrigeration Group and Scottish firm CSD Air Conditioning, thereby strengthening its market presence. Insights from Browne Jacobson’s recent report indicated a positive outlook for inward investment in the UK and Ireland, particularly among manufacturers, with 60% of executives expecting higher deal volumes in 2025.