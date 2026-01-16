In a significant move within the gas safety and fire suppression sector, Browne Jacobson has provided legal advice on the acquisition of Advanced Gas Systems Ltd (AGSL) by Sweden's Safe Monitoring Group. AGSL, a Tipperary-based specialist in gas detection and safety solutions, has been acquired by the Swedish manufacturing group, which is located in Vellinge and focuses on gas detection and safety monitoring systems. This deal is underpinned by Safe Monitoring Systems' backing from the private equity firm Alder.

William Darmody, Partner and Head of Browne Jacobson’s Irish corporate team in Dublin, spearheaded the law firm's involvement, with support from James Byrne and Nadine Cannon. William expressed his optimism regarding the deal, stating, “This deal demonstrates the continued strength and confidence in Ireland's M&A market, particularly for cross-border transactions involving international buyers. Safe Monitoring Group's acquisition of Advanced Gas Systems is a testament to the quality of Irish businesses and their appeal to strategic investors from across Europe.”

He highlighted the findings of Browne Jacobson's recent Inward Investment UK & Ireland 2025 report, which positions Ireland as an attractive destination for international investment. With a focus on ensuring clients achieve their goals, William noted the significance of the firm’s integrated UK and Ireland corporate team in facilitating complex international transactions.

AGSL, founded in 2015 by Ross and Caitriona Larkin, specialises in the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of gas detection and fire suppression systems. Their clientele spans commercial and industrial sectors across Ireland, with a strong emphasis on customised safety solutions. The acquisition promises collaborative ventures in research and development, marketing, procurement, sales, and service, enhancing the operational capabilities of both AGSL and Safe Monitoring Group.

Ross Larkin, Managing Director of AGSL, commented on the deal, expressing his enthusiasm: “I’m thrilled to be a part of Safe Monitoring Group and look forward to the expansion of both AGSL, as well as the group with other companies joining forces with us.”

Alexander Larsson, CEO of Safe Monitoring Group, shared his positive outlook on the partnership, saying, “I have got to know AGSL during the past year and I’m really impressed with its innovative product and solution. I’m looking forward to expanding the business together with the management of AGSL. Safe Monitoring Group will continue our expansion in new geographies and applications by organic growth and an ambitious acquisition agenda.”

The acquisition marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of AGSL, aligning it with a larger network committed to enhancing safety measures in the gas detection industry while reinforcing the strength of both companies in the European market.