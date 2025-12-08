In a significant collaboration aimed at enhancing support for children in the UK, Browne Jacobson has acted as the legal adviser on the sale of CF Social Work Limited to Keys Group Limited. This deal unites two companies with deep commitments to children's services, providing crucial social work, psychological, and educational support to young individuals who often struggle within mainstream schooling environments. CF Social Work, based in Ipswich, operates four residential homes in Suffolk for children facing social, emotional, and mental health challenges while also delivering essential social work assessments tailored to local authority needs.

The sale also marks an important milestone in the growth of CF Social Work, which has transitioned from serving just 30 children to over 300 young people across the East of England during the five years under the stewardship of BCF Equity Partners. Ross Evans, the Managing Director of CF Social Work, significantly benefitted from this partnership, which aimed to develop and enhance the services provided by the company following an institutional buyout.

With this acquisition, CF Social Work joins the ranks of Keys Group, one of the leading providers of specialised care, support, and education. Keys Group currently operates more than 25 specialist schools and 180 residential children’s homes throughout England and Wales. The merger aims to leverage both organisations’ strengths to further boost their service delivery.

Vicky Tomlinson, Partner at Browne Jacobson, remarked on the transaction, expressing pride in working with BCF Equity Partners and the other sellers. She stated, “As a firm committed to supporting our clients in tackling society’s biggest issues, we’re proud to have worked with BCF Equity Partners and the other sellers in completing this notable transaction for the children’s services sector, which brings together two companies with fantastic reputations in alternative education provision.” She elaborated that this alignment would enable the expansion of services and foster an environment where more young individuals can flourish.

The deal is also a testament to Browne Jacobson's extensive experience in the children's services sector, which encompasses a comprehensive understanding of the regulatory and commercial challenges unique to organisations providing care and education to vulnerable children. Tom Spencer, Managing Partner of BCF Equity Partners, commended CF Social Work, stating, “It has been a great privilege to support CF Social Work – an organisation that does so much good and has transformed the lives of so many children over the last five years.” He emphasised the importance of the management team's child-centric philosophy, reinforcing the commitment to providing thoughtful and appropriate education and care packages.

This strategic partnership positions both CF Social Work and Keys Group to enhance their collective impact on children's services in the UK, ultimately contributing to improved outcomes for young people in need of support. Browne Jacobson's involvement in this transaction highlights its robust corporate capability in the health and social care market while setting a precedent for future collaborations in this vital sector.