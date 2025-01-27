Browne Jacobson advises Norwich City Council on Anglia Square regeneration

The regeneration plans include the demolition of the current site, which comprises shops, car parks, and derelict buildings, including the former cinema that premiered the 2013 Alan Partridge film Alpha Papa. In its place, the council will create a mixed-use development featuring:

1,100 new homes , including affordable housing.

, including affordable housing. Retail, office, and leisure spaces designed to meet the needs of the local community.

designed to meet the needs of the local community. Landscaped gardens, public realm enhancements, and cycling links to promote sustainability and connectivity.

to promote sustainability and connectivity. A neighbourhood centre to foster community interaction.

Browne Jacobson’s Role

The UK and Ireland law firm provided comprehensive legal support to the council, including property, tax, litigation, and planning expertise. Post-transaction, the firm will continue to advise the council on retail management.

The project was led by Jonathan Borer, Partner in the real estate team, with support from Senior Associate Sophie Meehan-Green and Associate Louise Hunt.

Jonathan Borer, commenting on the project, said: "We’re proud to have played a role in this flagship regeneration project for Norwich, which has enormous potential to breathe new life into a neglected part of the city. Delivering new housing is a critical societal issue, and brownfield sites like Anglia Square present the perfect opportunity to address this. We’re excited to support the council in transforming this area into a vibrant, modern environment."

Council’s Vision

Councillor Mike Stonard, Leader of Norwich City Council, highlighted the significance of the project:

"This is a golden opportunity to bring a bright new future to Anglia Square. The council is now in the driving seat to deliver affordable homes, diverse retail and leisure outlets, and new well-paid jobs, ensuring lasting benefits for the people of Norwich."

Browne Jacobson’s Local Authority Expertise

The Anglia Square project is the latest in a series of major regeneration initiatives supported by Browne Jacobson. The firm is also advising:

Enfield Council on Meridian Water, a 20-year project to deliver 10,000 homes and 6,000 jobs in North-East London.

on Meridian Water, a 20-year project to deliver 10,000 homes and 6,000 jobs in North-East London. Oxford City Council, on converting 352 properties at Barton Park into affordable housing following a complex asset transfer deal.

This redevelopment underscores Browne Jacobson’s commitment to supporting local authorities in addressing housing challenges and fostering sustainable urban growth.