Browne Jacobson advises 200 Degrees Coffee Roasters on acquisition by Caffè Nero Group

Browne Jacobson LLP has successfully advised specialty coffee roaster 200 Degrees on its acquisition by the Caffè Nero Group, one of the UK’s largest coffee chains. The acquisition will allow 200 Degrees to expand its presence in the UK coffee market while continuing to operate as an independent brand alongside Caffè Nero Group's other brands, including Harris+Hoole, Aroma, and Coffee#1.

Founded in 2012, 200 Degrees has quickly grown to 21 stores throughout the North and Midlands regions. With a reputation for artisanal coffee, the brand attracted early investment from Foresight Group in 2017. Caffè Nero’s acquisition aligns with its strategic aim of strengthening its UK footprint by incorporating the 200 Degrees brand’s unique market appeal.

Browne Jacobson’s team, led by partners Sam Sharp and Matt Bolton, along with associate David Burdon and senior associate Rebecca Burge (handling tax matters), provided critical guidance to 200 Degrees. Sam Sharp, Partner at Browne Jacobson, commented: “The acquisition is a great milestone for 200 Degrees and speaks to its growth potential. We are proud to have supported Stephen and his team in taking this exciting step, and we look forward to seeing the brand expand further across the UK.”

200 Degrees' Managing Director, Stephen Fern, expressed excitement about joining the Caffè Nero Group, stating, “The acquisition is a validation of our brand’s strength in the coffee sector. The Browne Jacobson team’s M&A expertise, particularly in food and drink, was instrumental in making this deal a reality.”

As part of Caffè Nero’s UK expansion plans, this acquisition marks a significant move to elevate the 200 Degrees brand’s reach in new markets.