Browne Jacobson adds bench strength to private client team

Jackie, a STEP Practitioner with 19 years’ experience in wills, personal tax, and estate planning, joins from Geldards. She is highly regarded by Chambers and Partners High Net Worth and Legal 500.

Jackie’s expertise in large family trusts and cross-border estate planning enhances the firm’s ability to deliver tailored advice to its diverse client base. This appointment follows the earlier addition of partner Scott McKittrick, marking continued growth in the team.

Lucy Worwood, Head of Browne Jacobson’s Private Client team, said: "Jackie’s expertise aligns with our commitment to delivering exceptional advisory services. With increased demand following the recent Budget, we’re well-positioned to support clients in reassessing estate planning strategies."

Jackie Barnes added: "I’m excited to join Browne Jacobson and collaborate with colleagues to address clients’ evolving needs effectively."

The firm’s private client practice advises families, landowners, trustees, and entrepreneurs on matters including tax planning, succession, trust administration, and international estate planning, further solidifying its reputation for exceptional service.