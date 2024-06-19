Browne Jacobson achieves record financial results with turnover of £118m

This milestone reflects the firm's consistent growth trajectory, having more than doubled its turnover from £50 million in 2014.

The firm’s success is attributed to a series of strategic initiatives, including high-profile client wins, significant partner hires, and the expansion of its office network. Notably, 2023 saw the launch of Browne Jacobson’s first office in Cardiff, marking its entry into the Welsh market and bringing the total number of locations to seven. Additionally, the firm's Dublin office, which opened in 2022, continued to flourish.

In May 2024, Browne Jacobson bolstered its technology and commercial law capabilities by recruiting a team from EY Law, led by Rowan Armstrong and Alex Mason. This move is part of the firm's strategy to enhance its end-to-end legal technology services.

Browne Jacobson remains a leader in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). The firm was recognised as the UK’s top law firm employer by the Social Mobility Foundation, ranking second overall across all industries. It also launched the REACH mentoring scheme, aimed at aspiring Black lawyers.

The firm's client portfolio expanded with new instructions from prominent organisations, including Siemens, Strong Roots, Sanctuary Housing Group, Department for Transport, EI Electronics, University of Plymouth, St John Ambulance, and Voyage Care.

Browne Jacobson continued to invest in talent, making several key partner hires. These include Emma Capper (Head of Employment), William Darmody (leading the Dublin corporate team), Polly O’Malley (Head of Education Employment), and experts in insolvency and restructuring, corporate law, private client services, inheritance and trust disputes, higher education and charities, and employment. The firm also promoted 35 individuals to partner, legal director, and senior associate roles.

Richard Medd, Managing Partner at Browne Jacobson, expressed pride in the firm’s financial performance:

“I’m so proud to announce yet another set of impressive financial results for the firm, which show us continuing a powerful growth trajectory. That success is built on progress across all of our offices and sectors, and rewards our continued commitment to our balanced practice supporting business and society. It also allows us to invest even more in our people, technology and processes to ensure we can continue to delight clients and support them in their biggest challenges."

Medd highlighted the firm’s geographic expansion, with the new Cardiff office and the first full year of trading for the Dublin office, which extends Browne Jacobson’s reach into the EU. Plans are in place to significantly increase headcount in key growth markets across the UK and Ireland.

During 2023/24, Browne Jacobson received numerous accolades, including:

Legal 500 ESG Awards for Social Mobility: Best Initiative to Attract and Retain Talent (outside London)

Legal 500 Northern Powerhouse Awards for Public Sector Firm of the Year and BD and Marketing Team of the Year

European Diversity Awards for Social Mobility Initiative of the Year

People in Law Awards for Best Social Mobility Initiative and Grand Prix award

EducationInvestor Awards for Legal Advisor of the Year to Education Institutions

Equality Trailblaser, Diversity and Inclusion Award at the British Chambers of Commerce Business Awards

These achievements underscore Browne Jacobson's commitment to excellence and its ability to adapt and thrive in a rapidly changing legal landscape.