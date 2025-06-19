Brown Rudnick announced the appointment of Sarah Gogan, a highly regarded private client lawyer, as partner in its acclaimed Global Litigation and Brand & Reputation Management team. With more than twenty years of experience, Sarah brings a wealth of knowledge in handling complex, high-stakes legal matters, particularly for clients with cross-border needs. Her expertise in crisis management and reputation protection will significantly bolster the firm's capabilities in these crucial areas.

Gogan's impressive client roster includes former heads of state, renowned entertainment personalities, entrepreneurs, family offices, and members of royal families. With many clients often in the public eye, Gogan has earned a reputation for her tailored, integrated approach and unwavering discretion. She is heralded as the go-to advisor for individuals dealing with issues like political persecution, international criminal cases, extradition, INTERPOL Red Notices, and asset seizure.

Additionally, Sarah possesses substantial experience in UK personal immigration law, including nationality, asylum, and human rights. Her work spans multiple jurisdictions such as Russia, Ukraine, France, Greece, Cyprus, Monaco, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, the UAE, Canada, and the U.S., underscoring her capacity to navigate multifaceted legal challenges across borders.

Charlotte Harris, Global Co-Chair of Brown Rudnick’s Brand & Reputation Management team, shared her enthusiasm about Sarah’s appointment, emphasising, “Sarah’s arrival is a significant step in the continued expansion of both our global litigation and brand & reputation management offering. Her exceptional reputation and unrivalled experience make her a natural fit for Brown Rudnick. Sarah brings a powerful skill set to our international clients. We are proud to welcome her to the team.”

In response to her new role, Sarah expressed her eagerness to join Brown Rudnick, stating, “I am excited to join Brown Rudnick, a firm known for its tenacious approach, creative problem-solving, and discretion in the most high-profile cases. I look forward to working alongside such an accomplished team to deliver a seamless, strategic service to clients navigating the most complex and sensitive legal issues worldwide.”

This significant hire arrives shortly after Brown Rudnick opened its Los Angeles office, reinforcing the firm’s commitment to expanding its global litigation and reputation management services on both sides of the Atlantic. Such a move aligns with the increasing demand for coordinated legal strategies for international clients exposed to cross-border legal issues.

Furthermore, Sarah’s onboarding illustrates the firm's ongoing growth in London, where several notable legal professionals have been added in the last two years. This expansion includes new talent in fields such as Tax Controversy, Life Sciences, Real Estate and Technology, Global Litigation, Investigations, and White Collar issues, enhancing the firm's core focus areas and solidifying its standing in the competitive legal landscape.