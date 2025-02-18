Brodies LLP elects new chair

Iain will succeed Christine O'Neill KC, who steps down as chair on completion of her fourth, three-year term. Regarded as one of Scotland's leading litigators and an expert in public and constitutional law, Christine will continue as a partner in Brodies' Dispute Resolution and Risk practice, advising commercial and public sector clients.

Iain joined Brodies as a trainee in 2003. He became a partner in the firm's disputes practice in 2014. Iain advises clients in relation to a broad range of commercial disputes, with a focus on IT/IP and energy disputes. A solicitor advocate and former member of Brodies' strategic board, he is also co-senior sponsor for inclusion and diversity. Alongside his responsibilities as chair, he will continue to play a key role in the firm's disputes practice.

Iain Rutherford said he is honoured to be taking on the role of chair. Having joined Brodies almost 22 years ago, the firm has experienced considerable growth, while still retaining the qualities that make it a special place to work. As Christine has done so expertly, it will continue to be a priority for him, as chair, to uphold the firm's values while supporting and championing colleagues and clients.

Christine O'Neill KC said it has been a privilege to serve as chair for the past 12 years, and a rewarding experience that has been enhanced by being able to work alongside so many talented colleagues. With her fellow partners and colleagues she looks forward to contributing to the firm's next chapter.

Managing partner Stephen Goldie added that Iain's career journey with Brodies and his involvement in fostering a positive and inclusive working environment has provided him with an innate understanding of all that is good about the firm and its culture. That experience and insight will stand him in good stead in the role of chair.

To Christine, he extends his utmost thanks for her leadership and for exemplifying the professional and personal values that are important to Brodies. She has brought considerable wisdom and unwavering commitment to the role of chair, and clients and colleagues alike will continue to benefit from those qualities in her role as partner.