UK top 50 law firm Brodies LLP has made a significant addition to its corporate crime practice with the appointment of Neil Hay as a partner. Hay brings nearly 30 years of experience in criminal law and financial crime, recognised for providing strategic legal advice and representing clients under investigation. He is a distinguished solicitor advocate and the sole Scottish criminal lawyer included in the Spears 500 index for private crime cases. His top rankings in both Legal 500 and Chambers & Partners highlight his expertise.

Neil joins Brodies from Levy & McRae alongside legal director Andrew Seggie and senior solicitor Hannah Baxter. On his new role, Neil Hay said “Brodies is recognised as having the market-leading corporate crime practice in Scotland and is valued by clients UK-wide." He emphasised the opportunity to grow the practice and enhance the firm's existing corporate crime team.

In addition to Hay, Brodies has also appointed Ryan Kellingray as a trade mark attorney. Kellingray focuses on UK and international trade mark prosecution, collaborating closely with clients on brand protection issues.

Brodies managing partner Stephen Goldie commented, “The appointments of Neil and his team, alongside Ryan, reflect our continued focus on listening to our clients and responding with a strategy that meets their expectations." He further stated that the decision of such experienced lawyers to grow their practices at Brodies underscores the firm’s commitment to attracting top talent.

These strategic appointments come at a time when Brodies is expanding its physical presence, adding 10,544 sq ft to its Glasgow office at 110 Queen Street, and recently opened a new office in Leeds. Goldie noted, “Across our offices, we invest in modern, technology-enabled spaces that promote colleague wellbeing and encourage collaboration.” The Glasgow expansion represents Brodies' broader ambitions to ensure high-quality service delivery to its clients.