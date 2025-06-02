International law firm Broadfield has recently advised CyberCrowd, a leading cyber security services provider based in Newbury, on its sale to private equity firm Limerston Capital. This acquisition is set to establish a new platform for cyber security and digital forensic services, catering to both public and private sector organisations. With this strategic move, Limerston Capital aims to build upon a previous acquisition and expand service offerings in the cyber security realm.

CyberCrowd is distinguished in the cyber security industry for its comprehensive suite of services, which includes Pen Testing, CISOaaS, certification readiness, DPA services, training and awareness, incident response, and a 24-7, 365-managed security operations centre. As part of the newly formed group under Limerston Capital, CyberCrowd is positioned to amplify its growth trajectory while enhancing its service capabilities with advanced digital forensic skills, e-discovery solutions, and proprietary forensic case management software.

The deal has been spearheaded by a skilled team from Broadfield, led by Managing Partner John Hutchinson and supported by Partners Stephanie Perry, Philip Alfandary, and Sarah Potter. Senior Associates Michelle Gorman and Asten Hawkes, along with Solicitor Katie Higgs, also contributed to the transaction. Hutchinson expressed his satisfaction, saying “Cyber security has never been more vital, and we are delighted to have advised CyberCrowd on this important milestone in its growth journey and sale to Limerston Capital."

Mike Robinson, Managing Director of CyberCrowd, shared his enthusiasm about joining forces with Limerston Capital, stating “It’s great to be part of a business that helps make our customers safer and more secure." He acknowledged the solid foundation that has been laid, noting “We are enormously grateful to the team at Broadfield for their support throughout this sale," reflecting confidence in the firm’s guidance throughout the process.

The new arrangement not only paves the way for CyberCrowd's expansion but also enables Limerston Capital to pursue further opportunities in the burgeoning cyber security market, reinforcing the ever-increasing demand for robust digital security solutions.