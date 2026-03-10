Broadfield has announced significant appointment changes aimed at bolstering its international presence and expertise. The firm has brought on board five new partners, including Dr. David Ramm as the Head of Corporate for Broadfield UK. This initiative comes as part of Broadfield's strategy to strengthen its capabilities in energy and infrastructure, corporate finance, and private wealth practices.

Gavin Watson has been appointed as the Partner and Global Head of Energy and Infrastructure. With extensive experience in advising various entities on corporate, commercial, and project development matters, Gavin expressed the challenges facing energy professionals today. “Energy and infrastructure clients are navigating two realities at once,” said Gavin. “They need to deliver near-term security while investing in transition, innovation, and new technologies. Broadfield is building an agile platform that is genuinely international, commercially focused, priced rationally, and designed for the future.”

Michael A. Smith also joins the New York office, bringing over 35 years of international corporate and finance experience. He remarked on the complexities of current cross-border transactions and the importance of governance and risk management. Joining him is Constantinos Pappas, who will focus on private equity and mergers and acquisitions, advising clients throughout the deal lifecycle.

In London, Broadfield is expanding its Private Wealth team with the addition of two partners, Jonathan Kropman and Katherine Forster. Both bring invaluable expertise to cater to ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWs) navigating the current UK tax landscape. Jonathan focuses on family succession planning, while Katherine addresses domestic and international private client matters, particularly in wealth structuring and offshore trusts.

Dr. David Ramm’s role as Head of Corporate reflects Broadfield’s strategic intent to enhance its corporate practice, a sentiment echoed by John Hutchinson, Managing Partner of Broadfield UK. He stated, “Over the past year, we have been building a firm with international reach, strong regional depth, and a delivery model designed for speed, multifaceted matters, and business outcomes.” Similarly, Chris Hagenbuch, Managing Partner of Broadfield U.S., underlines the necessity for senior judgment and effective coordination across jurisdictions.

Broadfield remains committed to investing in advanced infrastructure and technology to foster collaboration and transparency across its offices. Since its inception in December 2024, the firm has expanded its geographical footprint, benefiting from a growing team of over 300 lawyers worldwide, with plans to explore new regions to better serve client demands.