Broadfield advises on UK IT sale

The sale of Westcoast Group companies in the UK, Ireland and France, involving assets across six additional European countries and requiring EU Commission clearance, was completed on 28 February 2025. Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Reading, Westcoast was HP’s first UK distributor and has since grown into one of the UK’s leading IT channel distributors, achieving a turnover of £4.2 billion in 2023. ALSO Holding AG, a global provider of information and communication technologies listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, operates across 144 countries with €11 billion in annual revenues. This sale and strategic partnership will enhance Westcoast’s global reach and strengthen business continuity and growth for both companies.

The Broadfield team was led by Reading Corporate Partner Philip Weaver, supported by Corporate Solicitors Katie Higgs and Gemma L’Esperance and Corporate Legal Director Mireille Dagger. Employment law advice was provided by Legal Director Laura Binnie, with Commercial Property support from Senior Associate Victoria Moss. Corporate tax advice was delivered by Partner Philip Alfandary, while private client tax matters were handled by Senior Associate Sarah Giles.

Philip Weaver said: “This is the largest cross border deal Broadfield has advised on to date, completed within a tightly defined timescale. It marks a significant milestone, with a clear demonstration of the expertise the firm has to advise on complex international corporate transactions. The firm across its offices in Reading, Cambridge, Southampton and London has a strong client following in the technology sectors, with businesses recognising our hands-on approach and the strength of the teams we bring.”

Emily Garvey, Chief Legal Officer at Westcoast, said: “This is an alliance of two highly successful businesses sharing the same mindset of growth and improvement. The continuity of the business, which is paramount for vendors, customers and our team is secured with this move. I would like to extend our thanks to the terrific team at Broadfield. Their advice has consistently been on-point, demonstrating a deep understanding of the needs of our business and its leadership team. We will look forward to continuing to work with them.”