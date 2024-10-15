BRM appoints Rory Conwill

Rory brings over 12 years of corporate legal experience, having held senior positions at firms such as Lupton Fawcett, Keebles, and Knights, where he built a reputation as a prominent dealmaker in South Yorkshire.

Rory’s expertise spans a range of corporate legal matters, including acquisitions and disposals, reorganisations, secured lending, share schemes, and equity investments. He has worked with clients across various sectors, with a particular focus on manufacturing, healthcare, and property development businesses.

In his new role at BRM, Rory will contribute to expanding the firm’s corporate offering across Sheffield and the wider region. His appointment follows a series of strategic senior hires at BRM, including Claire Mayfield-Tulip's appointment as Real Estate Director in September.

Commenting on his new role, Rory said:

“I am delighted to be joining the corporate team at BRM. The department has a strong reputation across the region and a large portfolio of long-standing clients. The move to BRM has come at a good time for me, and I’m keen to contribute to BRM’s increasing presence and success in the market moving forward.”

Sarah Rowland, BRM Executive Director and Head of Corporate, welcomed Rory’s appointment:

“We are thrilled to welcome Rory to our corporate department. He is well-known in the local market and brings with him a wealth of high-level experience. Rory’s appointment comes at the perfect time as we look ahead to the rest of 2024 and beyond.”

BRM is a leading commercial and private client law firm, offering legal services to both businesses and individuals across the region. Rory’s addition is expected to strengthen the firm’s position in handling high-profile corporate deals and expanding its client base.