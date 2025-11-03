Leading UK law firms are travelling to Canada to enhance the nation's presence in a critical global market, thereby providing a boost to the UK economy and maintaining its central role in the international legal sector. Minister for Courts and Legal Services, Sarah Sackman KC, is in Canada’s financial hub, Toronto, to elevate UK business on a global stage. She will lead a delegation at the International Bar Association (IBA) conference, the largest assembly of legal professionals worldwide.

Recent statistics indicate that UK legal exports to Canada reached £191 million in 2024, positioning it as the 10th largest market for British legal exports globally. The UK legal sector contributes a remarkable £37 billion to the economy annually and employs around 384,000 skilled professionals. English law serves as the foundation for international trade and justice, accounting for 40% of global corporate transactions.

"We're turbocharging the economy through our legal partnership with Canada - worth an average of £195 million to the UK in exports over the last three years," stated Sackman. She continued, "I'm looking forward to championing UK legal excellence on the world stage in Toronto this week and reaffirming our position as the first choice for international legal services."

The IBA conference is expected to welcome over 5,000 participants from more than 100 jurisdictions, making this a vital opportunity for promoting British business and English law internationally. Accompanying the Minister will be 23 UK legal specialists, organised by the Ministry of Justice’s GREAT Legal Services campaign, focused on promoting Europe’s largest legal market.

The UK government prioritises maintaining its status as the preferred jurisdiction for legal services, central to its Plan for Change aimed at stimulating economic growth. The strategic promotion at events like the IBA conference highlights the importance of international partnerships and the impact of UK legal services on the global stage.