British Airways (BA) is under investigation for potentially misleading climate claims made on its website and in media statements, following a ruling by the UK National Contact Point (UK NCP) for the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Climate action campaigners Possible raised concerns that BA’s statements on carbon efficiency and its journey to net zero emissions breach the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises. Represented by the law firm Leigh Day, Possible argued that the airline's claims warrant further examination for accuracy, particularly around issues of consumer protection and environmental responsibilities.

The UK NCP, which provides a framework to encourage responsible business conduct, has indicated that BA's statements about reducing emissions could be in breach of various provisions within the OECD Guidelines. "We care about the impact of every flight" and "we’re driving urgent action towards net zero emissions" are among the claims questioned by Possible. The campaigners assert that these statements mislead the public regarding BA's commitment to tackling climate change.

In its assessment, the UK NCP noted that the airline’s claims are based on guidelines introduced in 2011 and the newer 2023 Guidelines that align efforts with the Paris Agreement. The 2023 revisions include new provisions specifically addressing climate change concerns, prompting a closer look at BA’s public assertions. Although the UK NCP has declined to investigate claims regarding BA's carbon credits and alternative fuels, it remains committed to mediating between Possible and BA to review the potentially misleading statements.

Further complicating matters, Possible has expressed that BA has used the purchase of new, more fuel-efficient aircraft as part of its marketing strategy. The allegations include assertions that BA's claimed investment in fuel-efficient aircraft was a means to cut costs rather than a genuine environmental effort. Statements from BA, such as "invested in new aircraft which are up to 40% more fuel-efficient," have been called into question by Possible, which argues that increasing flight demand could offset any gains achieved through new technologies.

Alethea Warrington, Head of Aviation at Possible, commented, “This decision by the investigation point at the Department for International Trade to take forward our complaint about misleading claims... reflects the reality that airlines are refusing to tell us the truth about whether they can actually tackle the emissions from their flights." She emphasised the lack of an effective solution to the aviation industry's climate impact and the airline's strategy of "greenwashing" its progress.

Solicitor Tom Short from Leigh Day noted the UK NCP's willingness to investigate the claims, stating, "This initial assessment by the UK NCP opens up a route to greater scrutiny of BA’s statements which our client, Possible, says are scientifically unsound and liable to mislead the public." He raised concerns about the lack of scrutiny on BA's claims about sustainable alternative fuels, urging the UK NCP to revisit this issue in light of recent rulings by the Advertising Standards Authority, which have highlighted misleading statements in the airline industry.

As the investigation progresses, the UK NCP plans to publish its initial assessment online on 16 March 2026. Possible has welcomed this development, as it paves the way for transparency and accountability in the airline's climate strategy. Meanwhile, a related complaint from Possible against Virgin Airlines regarding similar concerns is expected to be published shortly. The scrutiny of British Airways serves as a critical reminder of the need for transparency and integrity in the fight against climate change.