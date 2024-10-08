Bristol brands relocate to modern office hub

Two prominent Bristol-based professional services firms, Shakespeare Martineau and Marrons, are relocating their office hub to One Temple Quay, near Bristol Temple Meads station. The new space, just a short walk from their former Queen Square location, offers 30 desks, four meeting rooms, and features such as a collaborative workspace, breakout zones, bike storage, and a 140-person auditorium for client events.

Nick Jones, co-head of Shakespeare Martineau’s Bristol hub, emphasised the move reflects the firm's commitment to an agile, empowered working environment that supports both clients and staff. The firm aims to strengthen its regional presence, investing in local expertise while being backed by its national 1,200-strong team.

Marrons’ architecture director, Tom Macklen, highlighted the alignment between the new office's flexible, modern environment and the company's values of sustainability and creativity. Both brands, as B Corporations, are incorporating sustainably-sourced and upcycled materials into the design of their national office hubs.

Shakespeare Martineau expanded into Bristol in 2022 through its merger with GL Law, adding over 60 employees and broadening its sector expertise. Marrons followed in 2023, establishing a new architecture team as part of its growth strategy in the South West. The new office hub reflects both companies' ongoing commitment to Bristol’s dynamic business landscape and their plans for continued growth in the region.