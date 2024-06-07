Brett Dixon, elected as the Law Society's deputy vice president, aims to lead through digital change and inclusivity

Nick Emmerson, the current president of the Law Society of England and Wales, expressed his congratulations: “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected deputy vice president. Brett emerged from a strong pool of candidates, and his election is a testament to his dedication, expertise, and commitment to the legal profession. I’m confident that Brett’s tenure will inspire, drive progress, and help the Law Society navigate the future successfully for our members, the legal community, and society. I wish Brett all the best.”

Brett Dixon, the incoming deputy vice president, shared his enthusiasm: “I’m delighted to be elected deputy vice president. As we enter the Law Society's bicentennial year, it is a time for celebration and a pivotal moment to plan for the future. As the new deputy vice president, I will chart a course through digital change to ensure that the legal profession remains innovative and adaptable in the face of evolving technologies as well as promote a diverse and inclusive profession. I will work with colleagues and the whole organisation to ensure the Law Society remains at the forefront of access to justice and the rule of law.”

About Brett Dixon

Brett Dixon was admitted as a solicitor in 1999, holds Higher Rights of Audience in civil matters, and is an accredited mediator. He began his career in general practice in Manchester and has worked for firms in the Northwest. Currently, he is a consultant solicitor with London-based law firm Scott Moncrieff & Co, specialising in strategic litigation.

In addition to his legal practice, Brett runs a successful business providing training and consultancy to law firms across England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland. He has been a Council Member of the Law Society since 2019 and serves on the Policy and Regulatory Affairs Committee. Brett is a past chair and current member of the Civil Justice Committee and recently completed a six-year tenure on the Civil Procedure Rule Committee, where he implemented policies to assist vulnerable people in the civil court system. Now, he is the sole expert legal member of the Online Procedure Rule Committee, guiding the digital transformation of the civil, family, and tribunal systems in England and Wales.

Brett is also a past president and current secretary of the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers, recognised as a Senior Fellow for his extensive knowledge and service in this area. He has published the "Accidents at Work Guide" and serves as the case digest editor of the Journal of Personal Injury Law. Additionally, he is an industry expert on the Lexis Nexis Advisory Board and a strategic content consultant for the Green Book.