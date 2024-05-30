Breaking tradition: 100 law firms lead industry shift with Lexis+ AI

The legal industry is on the brink of a technological revolution, and one of the UK's largest general practice law firms, Irwin Mitchell, is at the forefront. They have announced plans to integrate Lexis+ AI into their operations, recognising the urgent need to embrace advanced technology.

Generative ai in the law

Generative AI (GenAI) is the driving force behind this change, revolutionising various industries, including law, with its ability to generate text, summarise information, and provide insights. This cutting-edge technology significantly reduces time and costs associated with legal research and drafting, allowing lawyers to focus more on client relationships and needs.

Introducing Lexis+ AI

At the heart of this transformation is Lexis+ AI, a groundbreaking technology designed to redefine how legal professionals work. It offers features like accurate, linked citations in seconds, conversational search, enhanced summarisation, and generative document drafting. Lexis+ AI promises efficiency, cost savings, and time management improvements, making it the most comprehensive legal AI solution available today.

"Eleanor Windsor, Partner, Director of Knowledge Management at Irwin Mitchell, comments,"We selected Lexis+ AI as it is the most advanced legally trained AI solution on the market. It will enable us to maximise the value of the legal intelligence we already access from LexisNexis."

Technological innovation and legal practice

Technological innovation is fundamental to Irwin Mitchell's strategy for providing a market-leading client experience. The introduction of Lexis+ AI into their existing systems will deliver unparalleled speed and efficiency to their legal workflow.

Embracing change

As the legal industry continues to evolve, Irwin Mitchell sets a compelling example for others to follow. By welcoming Lexis+ AI, they recognise the increasing need to adapt to technological advancements, securing their place as a leading law firm of the future.

"We're delighted to be supporting Irwin Mitchell's innovation strategy. The firm offers a superb example of how merging cutting-edge technology with legal insight and human know-how can bring real value to clients and their lawyers," said Gerry Duffy, Managing Director, LexisNexis UK & Ireland. "For all businesses, embracing new technology can be challenging. But doing so is essential and AI opens a wealth of potential."

Pioneering legal innovation

McKinsey's broader recognition of the need to adapt to the fourth industrial revolution is reflected in the shift towards GenAI. As firms increasingly prioritise new technology as a top strategic priority, Lexis+ AI is leading the transformation in the legal sector. LexisNexis is proud to steer this digital change, pioneering a powerful, secure, and efficient solution that promises to reshape the future of legal work.

"Irwin Mitchell is paving the way for a new era of legal practice by integrating Lexis+ AI into their legal workflow," said Tahsin Arabi, Marketing Insights Manager. "They are pioneering a technological revolution that is transforming the legal landscape."

