Brabners promotes four to partnership

Leading independent law firm Brabners has promoted four colleagues to its partnership in the latest round of promotions following another year of purpose-led growth.

Hannah Fawcett (commercial & intellectual property), Leanne Instrall (family), Brendan McAleese (employment, pensions & immigration), and Fiona Tinsley (litigation) have all joined the now 90-strong partnership. The B Corp-certified firm continues to be recognised as the UK’s ‘Best Law Firm to Work For’ by Best Companies.

Hannah Fawcett, a dual-qualified solicitor and chartered trademark attorney, joined the firm in 2017. She leads the beauty and fashion team within Brabners’ retail sector, developing broader anti-counterfeiting legal services. With clients like Regatta, Craghoppers, and Sosandar, she is an International Trademark Association committee member and recognised as a 'Rising Star' by IP Stars.

Brendan McAleese and Leanne Instrall both joined the firm as trainee solicitors. Brendan specialises in employment law and business immigration, focusing on healthcare and professional services sectors, and manages the firm’s relationship with the Association of European Lawyers. Leanne, advising on all areas of family law and financial matters, is a qualified collaborative family lawyer and chair of the Manchester YRes committee. She leads Brabners’ social mobility affinity group and was named Legal Professional of the Year at the Made in Manchester Awards.

Fiona Tinsley joined Brabners’ litigation team in 2021, establishing and growing its clinical negligence and serious & catastrophic injury team. Her team handles all aspects of medical negligence, including delay, misdiagnosis, mismanagement, and consent issues.

The additions to the partnership come on the back of a record promotions round, including 12 colleagues promoted to associate, nine to senior associate, and eight to legal director within the business. Brabners has now delivered seven consecutive years of growth across its offices in Liverpool, Manchester, Lancashire, and Leeds.

Nik White, managing partner at Brabners, said: “Brabners has evolved significantly over recent years, and that is reflected in our partnership which continues to welcome ambitious lawyers that live and breathe our values as well as our commitment to bringing about positive change. As someone who started their career with the firm, it’s incredibly satisfying to see more and more partners enjoying the same support and progression as we continue to invest significantly in career pathways and strive to create a more diverse and innovative business.”