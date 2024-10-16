Brabners personal launches new tailored service

Leading purpose-driven independent law firm Brabners has announced the launch of a new service offering, Brabners Personal, in response to an increase in client demand for long-term, tailored support from business owners and high-net-worth individuals. This new initiative reflects the firm’s commitment to providing comprehensive legal assistance that addresses the unique needs and circumstances of its clients.

Brabners Personal unites legal experts across various practice areas, including family law, estate planning and wealth protection, estate administration, probate, employment, litigation, charity, agriculture and landed estates, medical negligence, and serious personal injury. By bringing together specialists from these diverse fields, Brabners aims to offer a holistic approach that caters to the interconnected nature of clients’ legal needs.

Anchored in the North of England, Brabners boasts a workforce of over 500 colleagues located in Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, and Lancashire, serving clients throughout England and Wales. The Brabners Personal team consists of 100 professionals and is led by Helen Marriott, a seasoned expert in family law with over 30 years of experience. Helen is recognised in The Spear’s 500 and other leading legal directories for her contributions to the field.

Helen Marriott, partner and head of Brabners Personal, explained the motivation behind the new service: “Uniting our experts within Brabners Personal allows us to provide a comprehensive approach and achieve the best outcomes for our clients in relation to their specific life circumstances and unique needs. Whether you are selling a business, going through a divorce, changing child arrangements, or pursuing a medical negligence claim, we offer a connected approach that saves clients time and ensures more effective outcomes.”

Nik White, managing partner at Brabners, added, “Our Brabners Personal service further enhances our support for clients and intermediaries with experts in every area of personal law, including established expertise in specialist issues both within the UK and internationally. Whatever challenges clients face at any stage of their life, our Brabners Personal team will be there to support them.”

As a certified B Corporation, Brabners is also recognised as the Best Law Firm to Work For in the UK by Best Companies, highlighting its commitment to social responsibility and a positive workplace culture. This new service offering aligns with the firm's purpose-led mission to provide exceptional legal support and foster long-term relationships with its clients.