Brett Cooper, a partner at Brabners, has been reappointed as the company secretary of the Road Haulage Association (RHA). This marks his second term in the role, highlighting his significant expertise in the road transport sector after nearly 20 years of experience. Operating primarily from Brabners’ Lancashire office, Cooper has been with the firm since May 2025 and is known for his extensive knowledge in corporate governance.

The Road Haulage Association is the UK’s largest dedicated trade organisation representing HGV, coach, and van operators. With its mission to provide a strong and authoritative voice for members, the RHA engages with government officials, policymakers, and local authorities regarding issues that are crucial to the industry. In his role, Cooper will ensure adherence to high standards of corporate governance and compliance, advising the board on statutory obligations and governance best practices.

Brett Cooper, partner at Brabners said “Brabners’ ethos as a firm is making the difference to our clients, as well as the communities and sectors we operate within. My legal expertise as well as the experience I’ve gained over the past two decades means I’m in a unique position to help the road transport sector and this appointment gives me a real opportunity to do that. A strong Road Haulage Association means a stronger industry as a whole and I’m looking forward to helping the organisation operate as effectively as it can for the benefit of road transport operators across the UK.”

Richard Smith, the RHA’s Managing Director, remarked, “We’re delighted to appoint Brett as our company secretary. He brings vast experience to this vital role that ensures we get our governance right so that we comply with all our obligations.” This appointment is significant for the Road Haulage Association as it seeks to strengthen its governance structures while continuing to support its members effectively. Brabners’ corporate team, recognised among the UK’s top dealmaking firms, will undoubtedly bolster the RHA’s efforts under Cooper’s stewardship.