Purpose-led independent law firm Brabners has recently strengthened its real estate practice with the strategic appointment of Ben Lamb as partner. Ben joins from Clarion, where he spent over nine years as a partner in the real estate team. He brings a wealth of expertise in commercial property, advising clients in logistics, retail, leisure, and offices. Notably, he has developed a reputation for providing straightforward and pragmatic advice whilst employing a proactive approach to transactions.

In addition to working with investors and developers, Ben also supports funders and borrowers on real estate finance transactions, demonstrating strong project management skills and efficient deal-making. His addition to Brabners is significant as it enhances one of the largest and most active real estate practices in the North of England.

Brabners’ 120-strong real estate team has a diverse client roster that features notable names such as the Peel Group, Morrisons, and Muse Places. Recently, the firm has been instrumental in high-profile regeneration schemes, including the ambitious Eden Project North and the £5 billion redevelopment of Liverpool’s historic waterfront.

Established in 1815, Brabners boasts over 550 colleagues across four offices in Liverpool, Leeds, Manchester, and Lancashire. Following the opening of its Leeds office at One City Square in 2022, the firm has undergone substantial growth in Yorkshire, with its headcount exceeding 50. In recognition of its achievements, it was awarded Firm of the Year at the 2025 Legal 500 Northern Powerhouse Awards and named Best Large Company to Work For in Yorkshire.

Ben Lamb, real estate partner at Brabners, expressed his enthusiasm for the new role, stating, “Ahead of my move to Brabners, I spent considerable time with the firm’s managing partner Nik White and other members of the management team. I was struck by their clear and ambitious growth strategy for both Leeds and across the North. This is allied with an unwavering commitment to delivering a joined up, user friendly service to clients, which is apparent from all the interactions that I have had across the firm. I have no doubt that Brabners will prove to be an excellent new base for me to serve my clients and provide a great platform for winning new business in Yorkshire and beyond.”

Nik White, managing partner at Brabners, highlighted the importance of Ben’s appointment, saying, "Ben’s appointment is a key part of our ambition to continue building a market-leading real estate capability in Leeds and across the North. We know Ben’s reputation as an excellent lawyer who goes the extra mile for his clients and this makes him an ideal fit to strengthen and grow our real estate practice and the Leeds office. It’s a pleasure to see our Leeds office continuing to grow at pace and I have no doubt that Ben will prove a significant addition to the firm.”