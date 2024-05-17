Brabners expands employment practice with Yorkshire appointment

Andy's appointment aims to enhance the firm's employment expertise and establish a dedicated team in Yorkshire.

Bringing over 15 years of experience to Brabners' Leeds office at One City Square, Andy has a strong track record advising clients across various industries, including retail, healthcare, financial services, and manufacturing. His clientele comprises household names, public limited companies, private equity funds, and senior executives.

Previously associated with Shoosmiths, Addleshaw Goddard, and CMS, Andy has honed his skills in trade union disputes, drawing from his in-house experience at BAE Systems plc. He specialises in defending high-value discrimination claims and representing senior executives in contractual agreements and exits.

Beyond his legal expertise, Andy has served as a trustee for mental health charity Leeds Mind, offering valuable insights into managing absence due to mental health issues and implementing effective wellbeing initiatives.

Nik White, managing partner at Brabners, expressed enthusiasm about Andy's appointment, emphasising his local market knowledge and nationwide reach. He believes Andy's experience will be instrumental amid the rising tide of employment-related claims.

Andy Graham, now a partner in Brabners' employment, pensions, & immigration team, commended the firm's cultural ethos and commitment to its people. He highlighted Brabners' significant reputation in Yorkshire and its dedication to nurturing talent.

As a B Corp-certified business, Brabners is acclaimed as the "Best Law Firm to Work For" in the UK by Best Companies and featured in The Times' Best Law Firms 2023 rankings.

Andy's addition to Brabners' team underscores the firm's commitment to excellence and its strategic expansion in Yorkshire's legal landscape. With his expertise and leadership, Brabners aims to strengthen its foothold in employment law while delivering exceptional service to clients across industries.