Brabners, a purpose-led independent law firm, has welcomed Brett Cooper to its expanding Lancashire corporate team as partner. Brett, a resident of Lancaster, previously served as head of corporate at Backhouse Jones, a national transport law specialist. With over 16 years of experience in corporate and commercial law, he has built a solid track record in advising businesses and entrepreneurs across the North on various corporate matters. His areas of expertise encompass business sales, management buy-outs, mergers and acquisitions, along with business reorganisations and shareholder agreements.

Brett holds a specific niche in the transport, logistics, and freight industries, and previously acted as the company secretary of the Road Haulage Association, the UK's largest trade association for heavy goods and large goods operators, boasting over 8,500 members. He is also a recognised specialist in the insurance brokerage sector. Operating from Brabners’ Lancashire office near Preston, Brett will be an integral part of the firm’s 70-strong corporate team, collaborating closely with colleagues across Leeds, Liverpool, and Manchester.

Speaking on the appointment, Brett expressed his admiration for the firm, stating “Brabners is a firm which has always impressed me, not only through my direct experience of working with its people on transactions, but also through its sustained investment in its culture and commitment to be one of the best law firms to work for.” He further acknowledged the strength of the Brabners corporate team, remarking “The Brabners corporate team is among the most active dealmakers in the North, with an ambition to keep progressing.”

Brabners' corporate team is distinguished as one of the largest in the North and was honoured as a top 15 M&A adviser nationally by Experian in 2024. The team successfully advised on transactions exceeding £800 million, marking a remarkable 31 percent increase compared to the previous year.

Nikki Whittle, partner and leader of the corporate team at Brabners’ Lancashire office, commented on Brett’s appointment, noting that “Our corporate team in Lancashire continues to go from strength to strength and Brett’s appointment adds valuable depth and capacity to the team.” She further highlighted the firm's sector specialisms, saying “At Brabners, one of our key strengths is our sector specialisms and Brett’s arrival further enhances this reputation.”

Brett’s robust professional profile will not only augment the manufacturing and supply chain sector team at Brabners but also broaden its influence within transport, logistics, and insurance brokerage. Nikki concluded by acknowledging Brett’s impact on regional relationships, stating “Brett brings with him a strong professional profile across North Lancashire and the South Lakes, which will help elevate our profile and relationships in these strong commercial sub-regions.”

Brabners is recognised in the top tier of The Legal 500 2025 for corporate and commercial matters, with numerous team members being acknowledged in the Hall of Fame, as Leading Partners, Next Generation Partners, Leading Associates, and Recommended Lawyers in their fields.