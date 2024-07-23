Brabners’ employee ownership team supports Standguide deal

Standguide, based in Greater Manchester, has been a key player in delivering employment, education, and health-related services across the UK. Its services are provided on behalf of prominent bodies such as the Department for Work and Pensions, Department of Education, NHS, Ministry of Justice, as well as various mayoral combined and local authorities.

Founded in 1990 by George Bains and Phil Slater, Standguide experienced significant growth under the leadership of Mark Owen-Long (CEO) and Jim Gambles (CFO), who led a management buyout in 2018. Since then, the business has expanded its workforce from 80 to over 300 employees.

The decision to transition to employee ownership will enable the management team to continue playing an active role in the company’s operations, ensuring the preservation of Standguide’s independence while implementing a robust succession plan.

Brabners’ specialist Employee Ownership Trust (EOT) team provided expert advice on the sale of Standguide to its newly established EOT. This move reinforces Brabners’ position as a leading advisor in the EOT market, having supported more than 50 EOT transactions in the past four years, including notable deals with Rochdale-based manufacturer Crystal Doors and Manchester architects Jon Matthews Architects.

Mark Owen-Long, CEO of Standguide Group, commented, “Above all, Standguide is a people-centric business. Our people have long been at the core of our success. We are a Disability Confident Level 3 Leader and are Investors in People accredited, and as such, the voice of our people is at the heart of what we do.”

Owen-Long added, “We have people working here that have been with us for over 25 years. So, despite several approaches to buy the business, we wanted to ensure continuity for our staff and customers. Brabners introduced us to the option of employee ownership, and we feel it’s the perfect way to preserve the culture and values of the business for the long term. This decision will allow Standguide to grow and prosper long into the future as an independent company, and we believe that employee ownership will herald the start of a new and vibrant chapter in the Standguide story.”

Stephen Hadlow, partner in Brabners’ corporate team, noted, “Employee ownership is rapidly becoming the fastest-growing business ownership model in the UK, and for good reason. It protects the culture and independence of thriving businesses.”

Hadlow continued, “We’re delighted to have supported Standguide in its transition to employee ownership. Human capital is at the beating heart of Standguide’s business, and the EOT model will help prioritise employees’ interests while providing a stable succession plan for Mark and Jim.”

The transition to employee ownership represents a significant milestone for Standguide and underscores the effectiveness of the EOT model in ensuring business continuity and preserving organisational values.