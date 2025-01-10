Brabners boosts pensions team leadership

Purpose-driven law firm Brabners has reinforced its pensions expertise with the appointment of Kim Jones as head of pensions and Nigel Jones as partner. These strategic hires come as the UK government focuses on driving economic growth by reforming pension schemes to deliver better outcomes for savers and encouraging investment in the UK economy.

Based in Brabners’ Leeds office, Kim and Nigel join from Freeths, bringing over 60 years of combined experience in pensions law. They will work alongside legal director Max Ballad, also newly appointed, to support trustees and employers with establishing, operating, merging, and winding up pension schemes, as well as risk transfer projects. The team’s expertise will extend to advising on pensions aspects of refinancing, restructurings, and mergers, strengthening Brabners’ recognised corporate specialism.

The appointments coincide with the growth of Brabners’ Leeds office, which collaborates closely with the firm’s offices in Liverpool, Manchester, and Lancashire. Brabners was recently named the UK’s best law firm to work for by Best Companies.

Nik White, managing partner, highlighted the significance of the appointments in navigating current government reforms: “Kim, Nigel and Max’s expertise ensures we’re well-equipped to guide clients through this transformational period for pensions while expanding our presence in Leeds.”

Kim Jones added, “As the government embarks on its most significant pensions reform in decades, trustees, employers, and funds face complex challenges. Our team is committed to helping clients successfully navigate this period of profound change in the sector.”

Brabners’ investment in its pensions leadership underscores its dedication to providing exceptional support for clients during a time of extensive reform and opportunity.