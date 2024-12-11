Brabners bolsters corporate team further

Purpose-driven independent law firm Brabners has expanded its corporate team with the appointment of experienced partner Dan McCormack. Dan, based in Leeds, joins the over 50-strong team recognised as a top 15 M&A adviser nationally by Experian earlier this year.

Industry Expertise

Dan brings more than 20 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions (M&A), management buy-outs (MBOs), group reorganisations, joint ventures, and shareholder agreements. His notable deals include:

MBO of DSG Chartered Accountants (Liverpool)

(Liverpool) Acquisition of North Brewing by Kirkstall Brewery

by Kirkstall Brewery Disposal of Chapmans Agricultural to GIL Investments

Strategic Expansion

Joining colleagues in Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, and Lancashire, Dan will contribute to Brabners’ corporate team, which supported deals worth almost £800 million in the last year.

Leadership Perspectives

Nik White, managing partner at Brabners, said: “Dan’s vast experience and strong connections in Leeds and Yorkshire will strengthen our corporate team across the North. His proven expertise will be invaluable in continuing the team’s growth and supporting significant deals both locally and internationally.”

Dan McCormack, partner in the corporate team, added: “M&A has thrived amid steadier economic conditions, and we expect this momentum to carry into 2025. Brabners’ reputation as a leading adviser across the North makes it an exciting opportunity to support clients in achieving their growth ambitions.”

Yorkshire Growth

Brabners has cemented its position as a key player in Yorkshire since opening its office in 2022, with recognition from Best Companies as the best employer in Yorkshire and the Humber. This appointment underscores its commitment to providing exceptional advisory services and fostering regional talent.

Photo - Left – Nik White, Brabners’ managing partner, Right – Dan McCormack, partner in Brabners’ corporate team