Brabners adds new litigation partners as firm targets further growth

Steven Garry and Craig Arrowsmith join the firm’s 50-strong litigation team – one of the largest in the North of England – from Fieldfisher, bolstering Brabners’ commercial litigation and insolvency offer.

Brabners’ litigation practice specialises in complex commercial and personal dispute resolution, helping clients to settle disputes in the most effective manner – including through mediation, arbitration or alternative dispute resolution. The team covers a wide range of issues, including shareholder disputes, professional negligence, debt recovery, defamation and privacy, medical negligence, property disputes, and matters relating to wills and inheritance.

A commercial litigation specialist qualified in multiple jurisdictions, Steven joins Brabners as a partner having also spent time at Pinsent Masons, Knights and Addleshaw Goddard. With significant experience in high-value, complex commercial disputes in the UK and internationally, he has acted for a range of blue-chip and international clients.

Craig, who joins the firm as partner after more than 10 years at Fieldfisher, will support Brabners’ insolvency and restructuring team. Having managed a broad range of corporate and personal insolvency cases, he also holds long-standing client relationships with alternative and digital lenders as well as insolvency practitioners.

Both partners will be primarily based in the firm’s Manchester office at Barbirolli Square, working as part of a cross-office team.

Recognised as a tier-one practice by the Legal 500 and ranked among The Times’ Best Law Firms, Brabners’ litigation team has secured a string of high-profile victories for clients in recent years. Last year, it led a landmark malicious falsehood case in the Supreme Court and continued to represent the Commonwealth Games Federation following a successful nine-figure settlement relating to Australia’s withdrawal from hosting the 2026 Games. Prior to this, it led Coleen Rooney’s successful defence in the infamous Wagatha Christie case.

Brabners, which has offices in Liverpool, Manchester, Lancashire and Leeds, was recently named as the UK’s Best Law Firm to Work For by Best Companies for a second year.

Paul Lunt, head of litigation at Brabners, said their litigation practice has gone from strength to strength in recent years, supporting successful outcomes in cases of national significance. He added that Steven and Craig bring complementary drive and expertise to the team, strengthening strategic client support not only in mainstream commercial litigation but recoveries, restructuring and contentious insolvencies. He said it is incredibly pleasing to see them step up to partnership as the firm looks to further scale its litigation team across the North.

Nik White, managing partner at Brabners, said much of their success in recent years has been based on a purpose-led approach and commitment to being their sector’s employer of choice. He added that doing so has enabled them to attract ambitious and talented lawyers like Steven and Craig, who will play a key role in delivering the commercial success that enables the firm to bring about positive change. He looks forward to seeing the positive impact they bring to both the thriving litigation team and the broader partnership.