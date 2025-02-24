Brabners achieves record revenue growth

Publishing its latest accounts for the year ending 30 April 2024, the independent law firm reported a 15% rise in revenues to £53.9 million, with profits increasing by 16% to £18.2 million. This marks the seventh consecutive year of growth and a 40% increase in revenue over the last three years. The firm’s success has been driven by its commitment to purpose-led growth, value-driven efficiency, and strategic client partnerships across multiple sectors.

Brabners has played a key role in major legal matters, with its corporate team advising on more than £800 million in M&A transactions and its litigation team securing a nine-figure settlement for the Commonwealth Games Federation. Its real estate practice has also supported regeneration projects, including a 50-year agreement between Peel Ports Group and GPH, which will bring £25 million of investment to Liverpool.

The firm has been widely recognised for its commitment to its people and social impact, being named the UK’s Best Law Firm to Work For by Best Companies. It has also received awards for excellence in ESG and sustainability, including for its work supporting the Kingsdale Head peatland restoration project. Brabners’ True North network, launched to unite purpose-driven business leaders, has grown to more than 360 organisations, providing data-driven insights into regional economic development.

Brabners has now entered a new three-year strategic plan focused on scalable, client-centred growth. This includes further investment in brand-building, technology, and leadership in social impact. It has launched new services such as Brabners Personal, a specialist legal team led by Helen Marriott, and Brabners Protect, a consultancy designed to reduce workplace risks.

Robert White, CEO of Brabners, said "Brabners continues to go from strength to strength, with our vision remaining to be the UK’s leading independent law firm. That vision is rooted in our commitment to being innovative, diverse and sustainable, while proactively promoting, supporting and developing diversity in all aspects of the business. We’re pleased to have already delivered a positive start to our current three-year plan which, looking ahead, provides us with the platform to further grow the business and continue to be a partner in action for our clients. Critically, it also provides the foundation for us to invest in our position as the legal sector’s employer of choice – including the refurbishment of our Liverpool office to bring it into line with the quality of our spaces in Manchester, Lancashire and Leeds – and to continue to create inclusive opportunities not just for our colleagues but the communities around us."

Nik White, managing partner at Brabners, said "As a firm, our independence continues to be our greatest asset – and that is demonstrated not only by the consistent organic growth we’ve delivered but also the diverse and talented group of lawyers and professionals we are able to attract and nurture. It’s a genuine pleasure to watch their development and I look forward to them continuing to drive Brabners forward in the next few years as we continue to scale through outstanding client service."