In a significant step to enhance access to justice, the UK Government has confirmed an annual investment of up to £92 million for criminal legal aid solicitors. Courts Minister Sarah Sackman announced this much-needed funding during a statement on 1 December 2025. She emphasised the importance of this investment for victims of crime, stating that “justice delayed is justice denied” and that this funding is crucial for restoring the public's confidence in the justice system.

This multi-million-pound boost is aimed at addressing years of neglect within the criminal justice system and seeks to create a stronger and more sustainable legal aid framework. The intention is to facilitate swifter justice for victims by ensuring that legal professionals are adequately supported and compensated for their essential work. “Our legal aid system has been left neglected. This multimillion-pound investment is crucial to keeping the wheels of justice turning,” Sackman added.

The investment builds upon the recommendations from the 2021 Criminal Legal Aid Independent Review, which highlighted the urgent need for improved funding in the sector. Once fully implemented, criminal legal aid solicitors will see a total uplift of 24% in their funding. The new financial support not only addresses the pressing needs of legal aid practitioners but also aims to reduce the backlog in the courts that has led to delays in justice for many victims.

In parallel, the Government will also increase funding for housing and immigration legal aid by £18 million per year, marking the first significant fee increase in civil legal aid since 1996. The additional £2 million for licensed housing and immigration work will be rolled out immediately to support vulnerable populations at risk of homelessness, as well as victims of modern slavery.

The majority of these changes are set to take effect on 22 December 2025, providing necessary financial relief to those working within the legal aid system. The government aims to make the justice system fairer and more accessible, ensuring that it is equipped to handle complex cases that arise in the courts. This funding increase aligns with the Government’s broader reform agenda, which will also respond to Sir Brian Leveson’s independent review focused on urgent reforms needed to tackle the escalating court backlog.

As the legal aid sector receives this much-awaited boost, the hope is that these measures will not only streamline the process for victims seeking justice but also enhance the overall functioning of the criminal justice system for everyone involved.