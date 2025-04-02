Boodle Hatfield promotes Sophie Henwood and Fred Clark

Leading private wealth and real estate law firm Boodle Hatfield has announced the elevation of Sophie Henwood and Fred Clark to Partner, effective from 1 April 2025. Both Henwood and Clark began their careers at the firm after qualifying through the graduate recruitment programme and have established themselves as key figures in their respective fields—Henwood in Real Estate and Clark in Corporate & Arts.

Sophie Henwood is particularly known for her expertise in advising high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and private capital entities. Her practice encompasses a variety of areas including the acquisition, financing, asset management, development, and disposal of commercial property. On the other hand, Fred Clark's focus lies in advising private clients on mergers and acquisitions, corporate and commercial matters, with a strong emphasis on art, cultural property, and the classic car sector, as well as supporting entrepreneurs. Together, their vast experience and unwavering commitment to delivering innovative solutions have positioned them as trusted advisers to a diverse range of private capital clients.

Senior Partner noted, "It is a pleasure to welcome Sophie and Fred to the partnership. Their promotions are testament to their hard work, dedication, and the talent we nurture at Boodle Hatfield. It is great to see our homegrown talent achieve partnership." This step forward signifies Boodle Hatfield's commitment to cultivating the next generation of leaders within the firm and reinforces its dedication to providing comprehensive services to dynamic individuals, families, and businesses across the globe.