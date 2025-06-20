Boodle Hatfield, a prominent private wealth and real estate law firm, has announced the appointment of Aleem Khan as a Partner. This strategic addition highlights the firm’s commitment to expanding its Real Estate practice, particularly in the thriving living sector. Aleem joins from Howard Kennedy, bringing with him a wealth of experience in property development, particularly within the build-to-rent (BTR) and build-to-sell (BTS) markets.

Aleem's expertise encompasses all facets of real estate development, allowing him to provide advice throughout the entire lifecycle of residential and mixed-use schemes. His impressive track record includes managing complex deals that involve conditional contracts related to sales and planning overage, option agreements, regeneration agreements, freehold reversion sales, affordable housing agreements and serviced land sale agreements. His commercially astute approach means that he can ensure legal strategies are aligned with client objectives, especially in the fast-evolving living sector.

Andrew Wilmot-Smith, Head of Real Estate at Boodle Hatfield commented "It is with great pleasure that we welcome Aleem to our team. Aleem brings a proven track record of success in helping clients navigate the complexities of property development. His extensive background and knowledge will be invaluable in serving our clients as we continue to grow."

Andrea Zavos, Senior Partner at Boodle Hatfield added "We are delighted to welcome Aleem and the wealth of experience he brings to the firm. His dedication to excellence aligns perfectly with our values and enhances our ability to deliver sophisticated solutions for our clients investing in and developing the communities of the future."

Expressing his enthusiasm, Aleem stated "I am excited to join Boodle Hatfield and collaborate with this highly respected team. I look forward to leveraging my expertise in property development to support the firm’s growth and deliver strategic, market-driven solutions for our clients in the dynamic real estate landscape." This new partnership marks a significant step in the firm’s expansion efforts, particularly within the living sector, promising a stronger service offering for clients.