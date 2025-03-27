BonelliErede to open new Milan office

BonelliErede has announced plans to consolidate its Milan offices into a single landmark space in the vibrant Porta Nuova district, nestled between Brera and Gae Aulenti. Set to open in the second half of 2026, the new headquarters, owned by the Atlas fund and managed by Kryalos SGR, will span 15 floors across two interconnected buildings.

The space will accommodate around 600 people from BonelliErede and beLab, supporting the firm’s growth over the coming years. Chairman Massimiliano Danusso said, “The new location is big step for the firm and gives it a new identity, more in line with the characteristics of innovation and creativity that distinguish us. With this choice, we are preparing to write a new chapter in our history, together with all the people of BonelliErede, our clients and all those we will have the pleasure of hosting.” Managing Partner Eliana Catalano commented, “The new headquarters have been designed and built with BonelliErede’s people in mind, with the people of BonelliErede.

This new space is the result of an exceptional collective effort, involving a multidisciplinary and intergenerational team within the firm. We have been working together to create an environment that meets everyone’s needs.” The architectural design includes sustainable features, with a nearly zero-energy building concept, incorporating bioclimatic principles. The complex will also boast top international green certifications, such as Core&Shell LEED Platinum, WELL Platinum, BREEAM Excellent, and WiredScore Platinum. Communal spaces within the building will enhance social interaction and well-being, featuring an auditorium, dining areas, break spaces, a gym, and over 2,000 square metres of green areas.