Bonellierede strengthens its employment law practice with new hires in Rome

BonelliErede has significantly expanded its employment law practice with the addition of a team led by renowned lawyer Federica Paternò. With over three decades of experience, Paternò specialises in employment law, labour law, industrial relations, and litigation. She is also a prolific author and speaker in the field.

Joining Paternò are five professionals: Benedetta Garofalo, Christian Calabrese, Francesco Bartolotta, Daniele La Stella, and Chiara Alecci. Together, they will bolster the firm’s Rome office, increasing the employment law team to 38 professionals under the leadership of partner Marcello Giustiniani.

Giustiniani expressed his excitement about the new hires, stating that the expanded team will enable the firm to better serve clients and tackle new challenges. Managing Partner Eliana Catalano highlighted that this marks BonelliErede’s sixth major recruitment announcement in 2024. Chairman Massimiliano Danusso praised the growing department, affirming its position as a leader in the employment law market.