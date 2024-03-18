BonelliErede strengthens administrative law team with two new of counsel members

In a move aimed at bolstering its administrative law capabilities, BonelliErede has announced the addition of two esteemed legal scholars, Biagio Giliberti and Francesco Marone, as of counsel members. Giliberti will be based in the Rome office, while Marone will join the Milan office. Their arrival, along with Alessandro Rosi's new role as of counsel, reinforces the firm's administrative law practice, led by partner Luca Perfetti, which now comprises over 20 talented professionals.

Biagio Giliberti, a distinguished full professor of administrative law, brings with him extensive experience in areas such as public contracts, concessions, infrastructure, and energy. His expertise will significantly contribute to BonelliErede's advisory services in these sectors, enhancing the firm's capabilities to navigate complex legal frameworks and provide strategic counsel to clients.

Francesco Marone, also a full professor of constitutional law, specialises in urban and environmental law, as well as public-private partnerships and public contracts, in addition to his expertise in constitutional law. His deep understanding of legal intricacies in these areas will further strengthen the firm's ability to address the evolving needs of clients operating in diverse industries.

Commenting on the new appointments, Managing Partner Eliana Catalano and Chairman Massimiliano Danusso expressed their satisfaction, highlighting the firm's commitment to enhancing its administrative law practice. They emphasised the unique blend of specialised knowledge and multidisciplinary approach that distinguishes BonelliErede, positioning it as a leader in the legal market.

Luca Perfetti, partner and leader of the administrative law practice, echoed their sentiments, noting the strategic significance of the new hires for the firm's future growth and client service excellence. He underlined the cohesive and dynamic nature of the team, which combines passion, expertise, and academic excellence to deliver tailored solutions to clients.

Raffaele Cassano, along with Luca Perfetti, expressed their enthusiasm for the expansion of the administrative law team, emphasising its importance in shaping the firm's future trajectory. They highlighted the role of young professionals in driving innovation and ensuring continuity, underscoring the firm's commitment to nurturing talent and maintaining its competitive edge in the dynamic legal landscape.

Their arrival underscores the firm's dedication to providing top-tier legal services and reinforces its position as a leading player in the field of administrative and public law.