Milan-based BonelliErede has recently appointed Giuseppe Aminzade as of counsel at its headquarters, further solidifying the firm’s dedication to enhancing its leadership in the dynamic and strategic healthcare and life sciences sector. With over 20 years of experience from leading Italian law firms and a prominent international law firm, Aminzade brings a wealth of knowledge in the pharma, biotech, and medical device industries, particularly in regulatory and compliance issues, contract law, and medical liability. His extensive experience also covers advisory roles for global entities involved in digital health projects, pharmaceutical e-commerce, and the integration of social media within the life sciences field, ensuring that innovations align with regulatory standards.

Commenting on Aminzade's appointment, Managing Partner Eliana Catalano and Chairman Massimiliano Danusso expressed, “We are delighted to welcome Giuseppe. His deep knowledge of the pharmaceutical sector will further strengthen our market position and reinforce our role as the go-to firm for businesses in the sector, both in Italy and internationally.” Additionally, Andrea Carta Mantiglia, who leads BonelliErede’s Healthcare & Life Sciences Focus Team, noted, “Giuseppe’s appointment marks an important strategic step in consolidating and expanding our expertise in the healthcare & life sciences sector. We are confident that, thanks to his international experience and his ability to combine technical expertise with business insight, we will be able to offer our clients top-tier, comprehensive support – something that is rare in Italy in such a crucial sector.” This strategic move highlights BonelliErede's commitment to being at the forefront of legal support in healthcare and life sciences, as it continues to adapt to the evolving needs within this vital industry.