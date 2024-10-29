Bonellierede bolsters private equity team

BonelliErede, a premier Italian law firm known for its legal expertise in corporate and M&A (mergers and acquisitions), has further strengthened its international Private Equity practice with the strategic appointment of two highly regarded partners, Franco Agopyan and Giovanni Colantuono, in Milan. This move underscores the firm's commitment to expanding its Private Equity and transactional services, especially to serve both Italian and international clients.

Franco Agopyan joins BonelliErede as a Co-Leader of the Private Equity Team, collaborating closely with Eliana Catalano, the current leader and managing partner of the firm. Agopyan, who previously worked with a top-tier Italian law firm where he began his practice in 1999, brings with him a wealth of expertise in private equity and M&A transactions. His reputation as a leading lawyer in these fields is well-established, with recognition from respected legal directories such as Chambers and Partners and Legal 500. His extensive experience and knowledge are expected to be valuable assets for BonelliErede as the firm looks to expand its footprint in the competitive landscape of cross-border private equity transactions.

Giovanni Colantuono, who also joins BonelliErede from the same Italian firm, offers additional expertise to the Private Equity Team. Colantuono’s background includes six years with Sullivan & Cromwell, where he worked in both New York and London. As a qualified lawyer in Italy, New York, and England and Wales, he is particularly adept at managing complex, cross-border transactions. His specialised focus on advising private equity houses, both Italian and international, aligns with BonelliErede’s goal of expanding its private equity services and enhancing its global reach.

Commenting on these appointments, Eliana Catalano, managing partner at BonelliErede, expressed confidence in the value that Agopyan and Colantuono will bring to the firm. “The appointment of Franco and Giovanni will bring further experience to our team, increasing the number of M&A partners to 11,” she stated. Catalano, along with senior partners Stefano Nanni Costa and Giulia Bianchi Frangipane, will work collaboratively with Agopyan, Colantuono, and the rest of the private equity team to strengthen the practice's position as a leading legal advisor for private equity in Italy and abroad.

Chairman Massimiliano Danusso echoed Catalano’s optimism, noting that the addition of Agopyan and Colantuono arrives at a pivotal moment for the firm as it seeks to expand its international relationships. “Their international profiles will further enhance our relationships, particularly with international law firms and private equity houses,” Danusso remarked.

Franco Agopyan shared his excitement about joining BonelliErede, citing the firm’s alignment with his vision for his practice. “BonelliErede was the natural fit for my practice because of their international and Italian strategic plans. I am excited to have the opportunity to lead such a dynamic and renowned team alongside Eliana,” he said. Agopyan is eager to contribute to the firm’s continued growth and success in the Private Equity space.

With the addition of these two seasoned partners, BonelliErede has bolstered its Private Equity capabilities significantly, reinforcing its position as the go-to law firm for private equity transactions in Italy and enhancing its global influence in the sector.