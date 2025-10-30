In a strategic move aimed at improving organisational effectiveness, BonelliErede has announced the appointment of Silvia Ferro as HR & Services Director. With extensive experience in human resources, recruitment, training, organisational development, and strategic project management, Silvia brings a wealth of expertise to her new role, particularly from her background in the real estate sector. She will spearhead a newly consolidated function, which has been created by merging previously separate teams, to foster greater synergy in supporting the firm's professionals while maximising skills across all BonelliErede offices.

Angela Maria Cossellu, General Manager, commented: “Silvia’s experience and personal qualities will make a meaningful contribution at a time when we are refining our processes to make them increasingly tailored to our professionals and to better support them. Her ability to combine organisational insight with a strong people focus will play a key role in steering this phase of our evolution with vision and a balanced approach”.

Silvia Ferro herself expressed enthusiasm about her new position, stating: “I’m delighted to join a firm that combines excellence with a culture shaped by exceptional talent. BonelliErede is a dynamic organisation with ambitious plans, like the new Milan headquarters, which are designed to create an even more inclusive and responsive working environment. I will work to further strengthen this culture through bespoke organisational models and growth pathways that bring together innovation, collaboration and a listening mindset to the benefit of everyone at the firm”.